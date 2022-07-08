Skip to main content

JUST IN: Hornets Guard Scottie Lewis to Miss Summer League

Some unfortunate news for the second-year guard.

Friday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets announced that second-year guard Scottie Lewis underwent successful surgery on Thursday to repair a fractured lower left leg, an injury that he sustained during the team's first practice in Las Vegas.

According to the release, Lewis is expected to make a full recovery but a timetable for his return is unknown at this time. 

This is unfortunate for him as he will miss out on the opportunity to showcase his skills in the Summer League. In 32 games with the Greensboro Swarm last season, Lewis averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 29.5% from three-point range. 

The Hornets selected Lewis in the 2nd round (56th overall) in the 2021 NBA Draft. He joins fellow second-year guard James Bouknight on the injury list who will also miss Summer League with an injury to his right pinky. LiAngelo Ball is in the NBA's Health & Safety protocols and his return remains to be determined.

The Hornets begin Summer League play tonight as they face the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. EST.

