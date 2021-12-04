BREAKING: Hornets Place Four Players in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols

Saturday morning, the Charlotte Hornets announced that four players (LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels) have been placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team sent home players and staff following the concern of more possible positive COVID tests. Should the four players test positive, then the Hornets would be allowed to sign a player to the hardship exception ahead of tomorrow’s game in Atlanta vs the Hawks.

Coby White of the Chicago Bulls recently tested positive. The Hornets and the Bulls played each other on Monday.

