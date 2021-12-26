Hornets Place Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington in Health & Safety Protocols

The Hornets will be without a trio of key contributors.

Sunday evening, the Charlotte Hornets placed forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington into the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. The two will miss Monday night's game against the Houston Rockets alongside Cody Martin.

A couple of weeks ago, Washington missed a game due to a non-COVID-related illness.

The Hornets and Rockets are scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on Bally Sports.

