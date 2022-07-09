Skip to main content

Hornets Provide Update on LiAngelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets will get some more help in Summer League.

Saturday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets announced that LiAngelo Ball has cleared the NBA's Health & Safety protocols and has re-joined the team in Las Vegas. He will participate in today's practice but it is unclear at this time if he will be available for Sunday's Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ball has already dealt with injuries since turning pro, most notably an ankle injury that caused him to miss some time this past season. In 28 games with the Greensboro Swarm, Ball averaged just 4.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest. Considering he is a long shot to make the NBA roster, missing valuable playing time in Summer League could have affected his chances to remain with the team. Now, he will at least have a few games to showcase his talent before we head to the final months of the offseason. 

The Hornets and Lakers will square off tomorrow at 9:30 p.m. EST. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17649447_168388579_lowres
News

Charlotte Falls to Indiana Pacers in Summer League Opener

By Jon Yeager15 hours ago
USATSI_17458419_168388579_lowres (2)
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Starting Lineup vs Pacers

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
USATSI_17354321_168388579_lowres
News

JUST IN: Hornets Guard Scottie Lewis to Miss Summer League

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_17939064_168388579_lowres
Free Agency 2022

Best Available Free Agents to Fill Backup Point Guard Need for Hornets

By Jon YeagerJul 8, 2022
USATSI_16575029_168388579_lowres (1)
News

How to Watch & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Pacers - Summer League

By Schuyler CallihanJul 8, 2022
[Downloader.la]-62b1426e31ccf
News

Working the Tape: The Colossal Potential of Kai Jones

By Israel OmondiJul 8, 2022
USATSI_15566802_168388579_lowres
News

Another Former Hornet Arrested

By Schuyler CallihanJul 7, 2022
USATSI_17651220_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Four Burning Questions for the Hornets Heading Into Summer League

By Schuyler CallihanJul 7, 2022