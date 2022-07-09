Hornets Provide Update on LiAngelo Ball

Saturday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets announced that LiAngelo Ball has cleared the NBA's Health & Safety protocols and has re-joined the team in Las Vegas. He will participate in today's practice but it is unclear at this time if he will be available for Sunday's Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ball has already dealt with injuries since turning pro, most notably an ankle injury that caused him to miss some time this past season. In 28 games with the Greensboro Swarm, Ball averaged just 4.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest. Considering he is a long shot to make the NBA roster, missing valuable playing time in Summer League could have affected his chances to remain with the team. Now, he will at least have a few games to showcase his talent before we head to the final months of the offseason.

The Hornets and Lakers will square off tomorrow at 9:30 p.m. EST.

