How Can The Hornets Address Their Rebounding Issue?

As you can see, there were three key consistent themes that appeared which I decided to color categorized

1) X3 Blue – Few roster changes, same head coach, internal improvement by the players and coaches.

If Kupchak is planning to steadily improve this team without making significant moves, there is a chance the team could make a jump through the team’s own internal development. It is worth noting that both the Raptors and Clippers had big men Jonas Valanciunas and DeAndre Jordan who despite not making big statistical jumps in their own rebounding, gave both teams a strong starting point.

2) X4 Green - Addition or improvement of a key player(s).

The Hornets need to “trade for a center” has been the consensus among Hornets fans since the infamous Dwight Howard season. The evidence suggests the addition or development of a “big” can significantly impact a team’s defensive rebounding. Capela, Embiid, Giannis, Lopez, Gasol, Green, Randle, Vucevic, Adams, all had an impacts on the teams listed above.

3) X6 Orange - A Coaching change and implementation of a different system.

This was a surprise to me, surely every coach tells his team to hit the glass defensively. How can the voice giving the same message have such an impact? It’s unclear in a couple of scenarios such as the 2020 Pelicans and Hawks if the improvement was down to the coaching change or center additions of Capela/Adams. For the Hawks, they were 18th in opponent offensive rebound percentage until McMillan took over midway through the season where they finished 8th, so I gave that nod to coaching. For the Pelicans, it is well-known that previously mentioned Steve Clifford is from the Stan Van Gundy tree and has similar philosophical focus on sacrificing transition frequency (24th) to secure boards.

After reviewing past seasons I think you can look at the actions required to improve Charlotte’s defensive rebounding in three stages. The first stage is hoping that through internal development and improvement the team makes a jump. Many probably already feel that time is up for this stage as we are coming to the end of year three for Borrego. However, it’s also fair to argue the Hornets are the 4th youngest team in the NBA with a lot of players still yet to reach their physical peak in terms of strength which is a key factor in rebounding. Is it fair to judge at this stage? Maybe. Borrego can play Taurean Prince’s monologue explaining the key to out-rebounding on repeat in the video room to FINALLY make it stick.