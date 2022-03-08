Skip to main content

Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Nets

The latest on the injury front for the Hornets.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the final injury report ahead of tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets. 

As noted yesterday, Gordon Hayward (ankle) and James Bouknight (neck) are both out. Some encouraging news is that Jalen McDaniels (ankle) is questionable to play and is going to be a game time decision. Regardless, this is a sign of progress after McDaniels missed the previous 19 games.

The Hornets and Nets are set to square off on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST inside Spectrum Center.

