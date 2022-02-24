Hornets Release Initial Injury Report vs Raptors

A look at who could be available Friday night for the Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets announced that Jalen McDaniels (left ankle sprain) and Nick Richards (right foot soreness) are doubtful for Friday's home matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Cody Martin (left ankle/achilles) is listed as probably while Gordon Hayward remains out with a left ankle.

Last week, head coach James Borrego mentioned that there was a possibility for Martin to be back in time for the first game after the All-Star break.

"There's always concern. Until we see him out there on the floor I'm not 100% confident in where he's at but we're trending the right way. I'm hopeful we'll get him back after the All-Star break. That's the best I can give you is that we're trending the right way and hopefully we'll get him back sometime next week maybe, next Wednesday for a practice and get him ready for that game on Friday."

The Hornets and Raptors are scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

