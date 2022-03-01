Skip to main content

BREAKING: Hornets Sign Guard Isaiah Thomas

The Hornets add a veteran guard to the rotation.

Tuesday morning, the Charlotte Hornets agreed to a deal with veteran free agent guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas will be on a 10-day contract with the team, serving as the backup point guard to LaMelo Ball.

The two-time All-Star has played in five games this season splitting time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. Most recently, Thomas was in the G-League with the Grand Rapids Gold, affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. There, Thomas averaged over 41 points per game in three games. 

The 33-year-old has had a ton of success in the NBA, especially during his three-year stint with the Boston Celtics from 2014-17. During that span, he averaged 24.7 points and shot 44% from the field, 37% from three.

The Hornets will be in action Wednesday night against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17426945_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Hornets Sign Guard Isaiah Thomas

By Schuyler Callihan
6 minutes ago
zoom_2
News

WATCH: LaMelo Ball Postgame vs Bucks

By Schuyler Callihan
13 hours ago
zoom_1
News

WATCH: P.J. Washington Postgame vs Bucks

By Schuyler Callihan
13 hours ago
zoom_0
News

WATCH: James Borrego Postgame vs Bucks

By Schuyler Callihan
13 hours ago
USATSI_17794148_168388579_lowres
News

Bucks Cruise Past Hornets

By Schuyler Callihan
14 hours ago
USATSI_17408540_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Bucks

By Schuyler Callihan
16 hours ago
USATSI_17695537_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Bucks

By Schuyler Callihan
17 hours ago
USATSI_17782902_168388579_lowres
News

What James Borrego Said Ahead of Game vs Bucks

By Schuyler Callihan
17 hours ago