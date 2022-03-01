BREAKING: Hornets Sign Guard Isaiah Thomas

Tuesday morning, the Charlotte Hornets agreed to a deal with veteran free agent guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas will be on a 10-day contract with the team, serving as the backup point guard to LaMelo Ball.

The two-time All-Star has played in five games this season splitting time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. Most recently, Thomas was in the G-League with the Grand Rapids Gold, affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. There, Thomas averaged over 41 points per game in three games.

The 33-year-old has had a ton of success in the NBA, especially during his three-year stint with the Boston Celtics from 2014-17. During that span, he averaged 24.7 points and shot 44% from the field, 37% from three.

The Hornets will be in action Wednesday night against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

