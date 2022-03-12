Skip to main content

Hornets Sign Isaiah Thomas to Second 10-Day Contract

The veteran guard will be around Charlotte for a while longer.

As expected, the Hornets have signed veteran guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract on Saturday morning, a team source confirmed.

In three games with the Hornets, Thomas is averaging 9.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and from three.

"I'm comfortable here," Thomas said following the team's win over New Orleans on Friday night. "Everyone has welcomed me with open arms. The coaching staff is allowing me to be myself. They're allowing me to lead, they're allowing me to be vocal and help the young guys out. That's what I'm here to do. Put an imprint on those younger guys because I've seen everything in this league. The highs, the lows. My wisdom and my experience can help with these young guys because they're already talented."

The expectation is that the Hornets will sign him for the remainder of the season once his second 10-day contract runs out.

