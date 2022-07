The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers

PG Jalen Crutcher

SG Bryce McGowens

SF JT Thor

PF Kai Jones

C Nick Richards

