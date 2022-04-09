Hornets Top Bulls, Secure Winning Season for First Time Since 2015-16

LaMelo Ball and the Hornets came out firing on all cylinders hitting shot after shot to open up the game. As a team, the Hornets made their first 11 shots from the field with the first miss not coming until the 4:40 mark. Ball in particular had the touch notching 13 of the team's first 17 points. He finished the half with 24 points on 8/12 shooting, including 5/7 from three-point range.

Despite the Hornets' hot start offensively, they only led by nine heading into the second quarter. Chicago went 13/20 from the field doing most of their damage in the paint or in mid-range.

For the third straight game, Jalen McDaniels provided a spark off the bench for the Hornets. He has been a disrupter on the defensive end of late, but tonight he had it going offensively with __ points.