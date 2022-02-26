Hornets Update Mask Policy at Spectrum Center

Through the first five months of the 2021-22 regular season, fans that attended Charlotte Hornets games this season inside Spectrum Center were required to wear masks. Saturday morning, Hornets Sports & Entertainment released a statement regarding an update to the policy.

“Hornets Sports & Entertainment has updated its policies for fans attending games and events at Spectrum Center, starting with tonight’s Eric Church concert and tomorrow’s Hornets game vs. Detroit. Following Mecklenburg County’s decision last week to rescind the mask mandate for indoor venues effective today, masks will no longer be required, but are recommended, for those in attendance. Additionally, as has been required throughout the season by the NBA, fans sitting in areas within 15 feet of the court and the player benches will still need to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours.”

The Hornets will be back on Sunday evening to host the Detroit Pistons.

