Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview

The Hornets will run it back against the Miami Heat tonight at 8 PM EST, in Miami once again. On Thursday, the Hornets went to overtime with the Heat, after overcoming a 3rd quarter 15-point deficit. However, the Hornets still fell short, as they lost 112-117. The Hornets have lost seven games in a row and now sit with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 3-10.

The Hornets have competed each and every night, even though their record doesn't show it. Their injuries have been a major factor in the Hornets' struggles thus far. The team will be without their young star LaMelo Ball once again as he misses his 14th straight game with his ankle injury. Ball has still yet to make his season debut for the Hornets after turning his ankle in the preseason against Washington. The Hornets will also be without Gordon Hayward, who has missed the past five games with a shoulder issue. The Hornets have a record of 26-40 when Hayward doesn't play. If you missed it, Cody Martin will be out four weeks after getting arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Martin has missed the last 12 games due to a quadriceps injury, which he suffered in the season opener.

In the contest Thursday between the two teams, Kelly Oubre had a season high 29 points and seven 3-pointers. For Miami, Jimmy Butler had a near triple-double with 35 points, along with 10 rebounds and 8 assists. The Hornets struggled to keep Butler off the free-throw line (13-15 FT). Miami shot 36 total free-throws in the contest, which is something Steve Clifford would not be thrilled with to say the least. Jalen McDaniels (16 points) and Mason Plumlee (13 points/15 rebounds) had terrific performances for the Hornets. Miami was without Tyler Herro, who has started in each game that he's played. Herro is questionable again tonight with a sore ankle. Despite the shot percentages, Strus, Robinson, and Vincent combined for 38 points. Dennis Smith Jr, who was phenomenal in the fourth quarter on Thursday, sprained his ankle in overtime and it didn't look good at all. Smith Jr is listed as questionable for tonight's rematch against Miami.

Injury Report:

CHA:

LaMelo Ball: OUT

Gordon Hayward: OUT

Cody Martin: OUT

Dennis Smith Jr: QUESTIONABLE

MIA:

Dewayne Dedmon: QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro: QUESTIONABLE

Victor Oladipo: OUT

Omer Yurtseven: OUT

Key Notes:

Hornets:

27th in PPG

27th in FG%

24th in 3PT%

26th in FTM

7th in RPG

Heat:

24th in PPG

25th in FG%

21st in 3PT%

3rd in FTM

27th in RPG

Keys to the game:

Keeping Jimmy Butler off the free-throw line: The Hornets can't allow Jimmy Butler to get over 10 free throws (let alone 16) in a game. It's a constant momentum killer and the Hornets have to be more disciplined. Butler has always taken advantage of the Hornets when it comes to matchups.

The Hornets turnovers: The Hornets need to do a better job of taking care of the ball. They had 21 turnovers Thursday, compared to just 11 from Miami. The Hornets did a terrific job of stopping Miami for the amount of turnovers (only allowing 10 points off turnovers), but they can't afford to do that again and give up that many possessions. Despite it being a controversial call, the Hornets ultimately lost due to the travel called on Kelly Oubre in overtime.

Miami's shooters: Miami has a lot of guys that can shoot the ball at a very high level. The Hornets did a solid job Thursday with containing them, but it's difficult to hold them, especially if Herro makes his return. The Hornets held Robinson, Strus, and Vincent to a combined 6-24 from three last game. They're going to have to do that again if they want to break this 7-game slide.

Winning the glass: Miami has struggled all season on the glass and the Hornets have been the opposite. The Hornets are averaging 12.5 offensive rebounds per game (T-6th best in the NBA) and Miami is 27th in the NBA in total rebounds. The Hornets out-rebounded Miami 50-38 in Thursday's game. Once again, the Hornets are going to have to win that battle.

2022-2023 Team Stats

Points Per Game

CHA- 108.2

MIA- 108.8

FIeld Goal %

CHA- 44.1%

MIA- 44.9%

Assists Per Game

CHA- 25.8

MIA- 24.4

Rebounds Per Game

CHA- 45.9

MIA- 40.0

Charlotte's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders:

Points Per Game: Terry Rozier (21.8)

Assists Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr (6.2)

Rebounds Per Game: Mason Plumlee (9.1)

Blocks Per Game: PJ Washington (1.2)

Washington's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders:

Points Per Game: Jimmy Butler (22.3)

Assists Per Game: Jimmy Butler (5.9)

Rebounds Per Game: Bam Adebayo (8.6)

Blocks Per Game: Bam Adebayo (0.8)

