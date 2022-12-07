Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets (7-17) travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets (13-12) in an Eastern Conference showdown between two disappointing teams.

Brooklyn has rebounded from their rough start winning seven out of their last ten games, but are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night. On the others side of the court, Charlotte is on a two game skid after winning three out of four. On paper it will be a tough ask for the Hornets to take down this Nets team, but games aren't played on paper. This is Charlotte's first matchup with Brooklyn in 2022-23, but the Hornets took down the Nets in two of their three matchups last season. Charlotte is the underdog in this tilt, but they've sprung an upset against Brooklyn before, and could do it again tonight.

Projected Nets starters:

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Joe Harris

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Royce O'Neal

C: Nic Claxton

Projected Hornets starters:

PG: Terry Rozier

SG: Kelly Oubre

SF: Jalen McDaniels

PF: PJ Washington

C: Mason Plumlee

Key Matchup: Kevin Durant vs. Jalen McDaniels/PJ Washington

Kevin Durant is one of, if not the most, gifted players to ever touch a basketball. His ability to play on the perimeter at 6'11" is unrivaled. His ability to glide effortlessly up and down the court and score from all three levels is ridiculous. Durant is one of the greatest to ever do it, and is somehow underrated in the pantheon of NBA players. And he puts all of that skill and finesse on display against the Hornets.

In three matchups against Charlotte last season Durant averaged 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 30% from deep. Whomever between McDaniels and Washington gets the pleasure (displeasure?) of guarding Durant tonight will have their hands full. Durant is currently sixth in the league in scoring averaging just under 30 points per game, spearheading a Brooklyn offense that ranks 12th in offensive efficiency.

Whichever one ends up away from Durant on the defensive end will need to deliver on the offensive end. McDaniels and Washington are third and fourth in scoring for Charlotte (only including players who are available tonight) and will need to fill it up to match what Durant (and Kyrie Irving) will contribute for Brooklyn.

Key Stat: Brooklyn's defensive efficiency vs. Hornets offensive efficiency

When the Hornets have the ball, they'll find it difficult to score against Durant and the Nets. In their last 10 games, Brooklyn is third in the league in defensive efficiency, giving up 109.3 points per 100 possessions. On the other hand, Charlotte is 27th in offensive efficiency, only scoring 107.2 points per 100 possessions. Brooklyn is clicking right now. New head coach Jacque Vaughn has sprung some life into a reeling squad and the Nets are beginning to deliver on the promise that was bestowed upon them when they landed Kyrie Irving and Durant in the same offseason.

