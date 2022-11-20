Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Game Preview

The Hornets come to Washington, D.C. to take on the their division opponent Washington Wizards (9-7).

Both teams have had different trajectories recently, as the Wizards have won 5 out of their 6 games, but the Hornets have lost 12 out of their last 14 games. These two teams faced off just a couple of weeks ago and it was the Wizards, who took that game 108-100 in Charlotte. The Hornets have been a better road team than home team thus far as they're 3-7 away and 1-6 at home. The Wizards have played a bunch of games at home already as they're 6-4 at home and 3-3 away. The Hornets will look to get some revenge on the Wizards tonight at 6:00 PM EST.

The Hornets currently sit with the third worst record in the league (4-13). With injuries and closing games the Hornets have struggled mightily this season. The Hornets will still be without Ball and Martin, but it appears that Dennis Smith Jr will come back from injury after missing the past four games with an ankle injury, Mark Williams also looks to be available for the Hornets, as he was upgraded to questionable. The Hornets got Gordon Hayward back last game, who is a vital piece to their team. Kai Jones earned some rotational minutes against the Cavaliers last game for the first time all season. It will be something to watch if the high-flyer gets that opportunity again.

Let's take a look at the Hornets opponent tonight in Washington.

Washington has been one of those teams that competes hard each and every night with whatever lineup they have available. Bradley Beal has missed 5 games so far and the team went 4-1 without their star player. Kyle Kuzma is certainly one to watch tonight as he's averaging a career high in points (18.5) for Washington. Kuzma played a big role in the win over the Hornets when these two teams faced off. Rui Hachimura was also very important in that game as he put in 16 points off the bench. You can never forget about the big man in the middle Kristaps Porzingis either. Porzingis always gives the Hornets trouble with his ability to stretch the floor and his size. Jordan Goodwin, who is questionable for tonight's game had an insane performance the last time these two teams played, as he scored 17 points while shooting 100% from the field. Those players are players that the Hornets must contain if they want to get back in the win column. The Wizards have a 7-2 record when holding their opponent to under 110 points.

INJURY REPORT:

CHA:

Dennis Smith JR: QUESTIONABLE

Mark Williams: QUESTIONABLE

LaMelo Ball: OUT

Cody Martin: OUT

WAS:

Jordan Goodwin: QUESTIONABLE

Monte Morris: QUESTIONABLE

Delon Wright: OUT

KEY NOTES:

CHA:

- 22nd in PPG

- 12th in APG

- 7th in SPG

- 8th in RPG

- 25th in 3PM

WAS:

- 26th in PPG

- 14th in APG

- 27th in SPG

- 7th in RPG

- 26th in 3PM

2022-2023 Team Stats

Points Per Game

CHA: 109.9

WAS: 108.8

Points Allowed

CHA: 115.8

WAS: 109.9

Field Goal Percentage

CHA: 44.5%

WAS: 47.0%

Assists Per Game

CHA: 25.6

WAS: 25.1

Rebounds Per Game

CHA: 45.1

WAS: 45.1

Charlotte's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders

Points Per Game: Terry Rozier 21.5 PPG

Assists Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr 6.2 AST

Rebounds Per Game: Mason Plumlee 8.7 REB

Blocks Per Game: PJ Washington 0.9 BLK

Steals Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr 1.9 STL

Washington's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders

Points Per Game: Bradley Beal 22.4 PPG

Assists Per Game: Bradley Beal 5.9 AST

Rebounds Per Game: Kristaps Porzingis 8.8 REB

Blocks Per Game: Kristaps Porzingis 1.4 BLK

Steals Per Game: Kristaps Porzingis 0.8 STL

