How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Pelicans

Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.

Game 2

Charlotte Hornets (1-0) vs New Orleans Pelicans (1-0)

Spectrum Center, 7 p.m. EST

For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

Live updates: Follow @All_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

