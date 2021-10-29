How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets at Heat

Game 6

Charlotte Hornets (4-1) at Miami Heat (3-1)

FTX Arena, 7 p.m. EST

Quick Preview:

The Hornets are off to a hot 4-1 start on the season and have an opportunity to pick up yet another big road win against a top team in the Eastern Conference - Miami. Charlotte forward Miles Bridges has been key to the team's hot start netting 30 or more points in three of the last four games. Head coach James Borrego was pleased with the win over Orlando on Wednesday but is expecting his team to get out to a much better start on Friday night.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: ESPN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

