    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Bucks

    Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.
    Game 24

    Charlotte Hornets (13-10) at Milwaukee Bucks (13-8)

    Fiserv Forum, 8 p.m. EST

    For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

    How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

    TV: Bally Sports

    Stream: NBA League Pass

    Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

    Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

