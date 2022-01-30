Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Clippers

Getting you set for today's Charlotte Hornets game.

Game 51

Charlotte Hornets (28-22) vs Los Angeles Clippers (25-26)

Spectrum Center, 1 p.m. EST

For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: NBA League Pass

Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

