    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Nets

    Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.
    Author:

    Game 3

    Charlotte Hornets (2-0) at Brooklyn Nets (1-1)

    Barclays Center, 4 p.m. EST

    Quick Preview:

    The Hornets have won the first two games of the season but have a major challenge on Sunday evening against the Brooklyn Nets. This is a good barometer game for James Borrego's squad early in the year to get a small indication of how good this team can be.  

    For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

    How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

    TV: Bally Sports

    Stream: NBA League Pass

    Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

    Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_15963980_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Nets

    3 minutes ago
    Untitled design (12)
    News

    Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets Game Preview

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17004870_168388579_lowres
    News

    Big Night from Bridges Leads Hornets Past Cavs

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_14132270_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread, Over/Under, Vegas Odds for Hornets-Cavaliers

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_16993247_168388579_lowres
    News

    Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_15963980_168388579_lowres
    News

    Injury Report: Hornets-Cavaliers

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_16936970_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets-Cavaliers Game Preview

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_10838270_168388579_lowres
    News

    Kupchak, Hornets to Strongly Utilize G-League

    Oct 21, 2021