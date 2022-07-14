Skip to main content

How to Watch & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Bulls - Summer League

Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.

Game 4

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls

Thomas and Mack Center, 6 p.m. EST

For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: ESPN2

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stream: NBA League Pass

Listen: WFNZ

Live updates: Follow @All_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18692672_168388579_lowres
News

McGowens, Hornets Top Cavs in Summer League

By Ian Black14 hours ago
USATSI_18682613_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Starting Lineup vs Cavaliers

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
USATSI_18682739_168388579_lowres
News

How to Watch & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Cavaliers - Summer League

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_18111471_168388579_lowres
News

Trade Packages the Hornets Should Offer to Utah for Donovan Mitchell

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_17585456_168388579_lowres
News

NBA to Approve One Rule Change + Future of Play-In Tournament

By Schuyler CallihanJul 12, 2022
USATSI_17983937_168388579_lowres
News

Two Important Dates for Miles Bridges, Hornets

By Schuyler CallihanJul 12, 2022
USATSI_18046223_168388579_lowres
News

Kai Jones Must Take Chances Without Creating Bad Habits

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022
USATSI_18682724_168388579_lowres
News

JT Thor Discusses Game-Winning Shot vs Lakers

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022