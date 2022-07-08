Skip to main content

How to Watch & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Pacers - Summer League

Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.

Game 1

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers

Thomas and Mack Center, 6 p.m. EST

For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: ESPN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

