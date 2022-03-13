Isaiah Thomas Praises Melo: 'He's Going to be the Face of This League'

After trading Ish Smith to the Washington Wizards in a deal to acquire Montrezl Harrell, the Hornets were a little thin in the backcourt. Terry Rozier was playing as the backup point guard in addition to his starting role at the two. Cody Martin and James Bouknight have been battling with numerous injuries over the past month, so GM Mitch Kupchak went out and signed Thomas to a 10-day contract.

Now, Thomas is on his second 10-day contract and will likely sign for the remainder of the season when that contract comes to an end in about a week.

"I'm comfortable here," Thomas said following the team's win over New Orleans on Friday night. "Everyone has welcomed me with open arms. The coaching staff is allowing me to be myself. They're allowing me to lead, they're allowing me to be vocal and help the young guys out. That's what I'm here to do. Put an imprint on those younger guys because I've seen everything in this league. The highs, the lows. My wisdom and my experience can help with these young guys because they're already talented."