Ish Smith Saves the Day for the Hornets

When injuries occur, you'll never hear a coach complain about it. The ole mantra of "next man up" typically is the first thing they'll say in response to how they plan to make up for the loss of said player.

Ish Smith was that next man up on Friday night for the Hornets in their 117-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers going for 22 points, five assists, and one block. Yes, Ish Smith sent one back. He finished the night shooting 10/12 from the floor and 2/3 from three.

With Kelly Oubre Jr. ruled out with an ankle injury, the Hornets needed someone off the bench to provide a spark. According to head coach James Borrego, if it weren't for him, they likely don't win this game.

"Ish saved us in a lot of ways. As I told him this morning, just stay ready. As he always says to me and I share with the guys is, 'I'll be ready coach. That's my job.' He delivered tonight, he was fantastic. Big 25 minutes. Had great poise and made great plays. We probably don't get this game done without him. That's what a winning team is about. Guys step up. Kelly was out tonight, Jalen [McDaniels], Gordon [Hayward], but we found a way and found the right guys to step."

During his postgame press conference with the media, Smith didn't even realize that this was the most points he has scored in two years. He understands his role but also understands he is capable of playing like this more often.

"You've just got to be prepared," Smith said. "I am truly thankful the Lord allows me to play this game. It's been 12 years so I never take any day or game for granted. Hopefully I'm an example for the young guys. Now, I need to be more consistent in my play, I really do. I'm my biggest critic and some games I need to be a little more consistent."

The Hornets will be back in action inside Spectrum Center on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be televised on Bally Sports.

