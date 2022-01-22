Jalen McDaniels Likely to 'Miss Some Time'

The Hornets may be without one of their best depth pieces for a few games.

During the second quarter of Charlotte's Friday night win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, forward Jalen McDaniels left the game with a left ankle sprain following a drive to the basket. He did not return and according to head coach James Borrego, he could miss a few games.

“I will get an update after this, but I will say that I do think he will miss some time," Borrego said in his postgame press conference. "We will have more information after tonight. It is unfortunate for him because he is playing really, really well for us right now.”

The Hornets finally got back to full strength after Kelly Oubre Jr. recently cleared the NBA's Health & Safety protocols and LaMelo Ball missed the Knicks game due to a non-COVID-related illness.

“That’s just how it is, this is the NBA. It happens. It is life in the NBA. We have enough bodies to get through it, but it’s next man up and we will get some newer bodies ready for Sunday.”

In the 39 games this season, McDaniels is averaging 6.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field and 37% from beyond the three-point line.

The Hornets will square off against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday inside Spectrum Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

