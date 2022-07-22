Skip to main content

James Bouknight to Switch Jersey Numbers?

Another jersey number change?

Second-year guard and former first round pick of the Charlotte Hornets, James Bouknight, could be sporting a new jersey number next season.

Thursday afternoon, Bouknight posted a picture of his locker at Spectrum Center that showed his new number - No. 2.

The post has since been deleted which may have to do with the roster not being updated yet or jersey numbers not being official for next season at this time. However, the fact that his locker now has the No. 2 with it, seems like the change has at least been approved by the Hornets.

Face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball, wore No. 2 in his first two seasons but will be making the switch to No. 1 this upcoming season. 

During his exit interview following the team's loss in the Play-In tournament, Hornets star LaMelo Ball was asked if he would be changing his number next season.

"It's supposed to [happen]," Ball said. "I ain't supposed to wear two ever again in my life. If I see a two, ah man, I don't know what I'm going to do, I ain't going to lie to you. I just ain't never been two. It's just weird for me. It just don't feel like you playing, for real. Like, I don't know who this is. I don't know who number two is. I know my brother, that's it. No other number twos."

