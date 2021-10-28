Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jay Williams: 'LaMelo Ball Might End Up Becoming the Face of the League'

    The Hornets young star is becoming a favorite of many basketball analysts including Jay Williams.
    Author:

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is starting to gain a lot of national attention after getting off to a hot start just a few months removed from being named the NBA's 2020-21 Rookie of the Year.

    When the Hornets selected him with the 3rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the scouting report showed that he was a deadly accurate passer and finished well around the rim, but had question marks surrounding his three-point shooting and defensive ability. Since the moment he first put on his Hornets jersey, all Ball has done is prove his doubters wrong. In 56 career games, Ball is averaging 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 44% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. 

    Some of the plays he makes on a regular basis just make you shake your head in awe. He does things on a basketball court that most veterans can't do, let alone do at the age of 20. The Hornets are off to a 4-1 start this season having already defeated the Indiana Pacers and NBA title favorite, Brooklyn. The more win the Hornets rack up, the more attention LaMelo Ball receives.

    On Wednesday morning's edition of First Take on ESPN, Jay Williams and Stephen A. Smith debated who they would rather have; LaMelo Ball or Ja Morant. For Jay Williams, it was a no-brainer.

    Read More

    "He's [Ja Morant] 6'1", 6'2" right? LaMelo is 6'7" and he's not even grown into his body yet. LaMelo Ball might end up becoming the face of the league. LaMelo has been built into this distribution network from his brother, the show, and everything. We knew everything about LaMelo from an early age. If it's him pulling up to a game in a green jacket and a green Lamborghini, hate it or you like but it's polarizing. But his on-the-court play speaks volumes because he gets everybody involved, so it's a combination of both. Where I think Ja is way more understated, an absolute killer, but what LaMelo grow into, I think he has a higher ceiling."

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16843480_168388579_lowres
    News

    Jay Williams: 'LaMelo Ball Might End Up Becoming the Face of the League'

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17039612_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Top Magic to Get Back in the Win Column

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_15670756_168389536_lowres (1)
    News

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Magic

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16066116_168389536_lowres
    News

    Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_17028292_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_15988894_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets at Magic

    Oct 27, 2021
    Untitled design (16)
    News

    Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic Game Preview

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_16843329_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Assign Vernon Carey Jr and JT Thor to the Greensboro Swarm

    Oct 26, 2021