WATCH: Kai Jones Has No. 1 Play on SportsCenter's Top 10

Kai had the best play in the sports world on Friday night.

Kai Jones had a huge night on Friday night posting 27 points, 17 rebounds, and three blocks in the Greensboro Swarm's 127-109 win over the Wisconsin Herd. To make his night even more special, he had a massive putback dunk at the end of the first half which just so happened to be the top play on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays on Saturday morning.

