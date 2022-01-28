Skip to main content

BREAKING: Hornets Update Status of Kelly Oubre Jr. vs Lakers

The Hornets will be without a big piece of the puzzle tonight.

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Oubre injured his ankle in Wednesday's win over Indiana where he dropped 10 three-pointers en route to a 39-point night.

Alongside Oubre, the Hornets will also be without Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Gordon Hayward who still remains in the NBA's Health & Safety protocols. 

In 45 games this season, Oubre is averaging 16.7 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

The Hornets and Lakers are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

