Kelly Oubre Jr. Ties the Knot

In an offseason filled with bad news and drama, finally something good transpired within the Charlotte Hornets organization as Kelly Oubre Jr. and his fiancé, Shylynn, had their wedding recently.

Congratulations to the Oubre's as they begin the next chapter of their life together.

