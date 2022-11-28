Skip to main content

Kemba Walker Is Back In The NBA

A Western Conference Title Contender has reportedly signed the former Charlotte guard

Early Monday morning Marc Stein first reported that Kemba Walker was nearing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Within a few hours Shams Charania confirmed the news, adding that the Mavericks were waiving guard Facundo Campazzo to make space for Kemba.

It has been somewhat surprising that Kemba Walker had not found his way onto a team until late November. However, this has hopefully give him time to rehab his knee and get in better basketball shape, something he struggled with in New York.

The Dallas Mavericks are just 3-7 over their last 10 games and have struggled for offense despite a historical season from Luka Doncic. If Kemba can stay healthy, his ball handling and shooting will give the Mavericks a new dynamic on offense. How Kemba adapts to playing mostly off-ball will be interesting, as he's only ever been the lead ball handler on his team. Earlier this month, Kemba Walker appeared on the "Woj Pod" and discussed how he was looking for an opportunity to play at least 15-20 minutes per night on a regular basis. 

