KG on LaMelo Ball: 'I Got Him Being MVP in Less Than Five Years'

For the first time in a long time, the Charlotte Hornets are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NBA. The very talented young stars such as LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges have ushered in a new era of basketball in the Queen City that has many believing the Hornets could be one of the best teams in the league for years to come once they have a few years of experience under their belt.

The Hornets are appearing on national TV more often thus more eyes are on this team than ever before. They even have Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett's interest. In fact, they're his favorite team to watch as he stated on his show 'KG Certified.

“You know, who I love watching? The Hornets," Garnett said. "Man listen, I followed Melo through the whole YouTube half-court and all this other stuff. He and probably Cole Anthony are probably my two favorites to watch. They're young. They're exciting. But Melo has an old school, he moves the ball, he's got a high IQ. He’s got the old-school feel to him.

"I can't wait until he can get more size on him so he's explosive and he can finish on those bigs and that's actually going to take his confidence to another level. I got him being MVP in less than five years. He's dictating the league play, the style."

To this point in the season, Ball is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game and will almost certainly be tabbed as an All-Star for the first time in his young career on Thursday.

Ball and the Hornets will be back at it on Wednesday as they travel to Boston to take on the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.