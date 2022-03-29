Kyrie Irving Believes LaMelo Ball is on Path to be One of the All-Time Greats

On Sunday night, in a big-time game against the Brooklyn Nets, Ball dropped 33 points and connected on seven three-pointers in the win. The performance didn't go unnoticed by Nets star Kyrie Irving as he praised Ball in his postgame press conference.

"It seems as if we've watched him grow up in basically the public eye since he was 14 and here is with us with a long career ahead of him. There's definitely an impression that he leaves on us every time we play. And he knows that in order to earn his respect in this league, he has to pay his dues but he just has to bring it every single time against the best and I feel like he's been doing that lately. Obviously, he's done it in a short career but he's doing it against the good teams, great teams in this league.