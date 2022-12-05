Injury Report

Hornets: OUT Ball (L Ankle Sprain), Hayward (L Scapula Fracture), Martin (L Knee procedure), Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain), M Williams (L Ankle Sprain)

LA Clippers: OUT: Norm Powell (Groin) QUESTIONABLE: Kawhi Leonard (Ankle), Paul George (Hamstring), Luke Kennard (Calf)

Game Preview

Charlotte are 3-2 over their last five games but come into this game after a disappointing home loss to an undermanned Bucks team. Their next test is an interesting one, this season's Clippers rank 5th in defense but just 29th in offense and are 2-3 over their last five games. All Star Kawhi Leonard has been struggling upon his return from ACL surgery and Paul George hasn't played since the 20th of November due to a hamstring injury. If George does play (Questionable) the Clippers are unsurprisingly a much better team, with him having a whopping +13.2 net rating when on the court.

Key Match-up: Ivica Zubac vs Mason Plumlee/Nick Richards

Zubac is playing the best basketball of his career, he's just over a week out after putting up a career high 31 points and 29 rebounds with 3 blocks against the Indiana Pacers. We have just seen DPOY favorite Brook Lopez cause Charlotte issues inside, will Richards and Plumlee be able to keep Zubac from being a factor?

Predicted Starting Fives

Position Charlotte Hornets LA Clippers PG Terry Rozier Reggie Jackson SG Kelly Oubre Tre Mann SF Jalen McDaniels Amir Coffey PF PJ Washington Marcus Morris Sr C Mason Plumlee Ivica Zubac

