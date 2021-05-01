'We're going to be a problem to guard if we get this thing right'

When James Borrego scanned the floor Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets coach saw something he hadn’t witnessed in well over a month.

LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk were on the court practicing.

The two are listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Detroit, which alone is a small victory. For a team in desperate need of more bodies to assist in their bid to end their postseason drought, potentially getting two scorers and playmakers in the fold again can't come soon enough.

"It's just great to have them back on the floor," Borrego said. "There's a lot of excitement, energy. Both guys bring us some high level playmaking, shotmaking, creation for us. Especially this time of year. This is our final stretch run, last 10 (games). Both looked good. They're questionable for (Saturday) and we'll make a determination (Saturday) at some point if both are a go. But what I can say is they both have progressed to a more comfortable level right now. Now, we'll just have to make a determination (Saturday) on what we do with (Saturday) night's game. But I was very encouraged. Our group was very encouraged to have them out there today."

Both have slowly progressed over the last week, with Ball especially increasing his activity during pregame sessions. Monk mentioned how the two also participated in a live practice on Thursday, which means they had consecutive days to test themselves.

Monk said he was able to do his normal cutting and appears confident he's fully healed from his sprained right ankle. He seems genuinely thrilled to get on the court again. During the time he was unable play, he would occasionally chat with Ball about what they were viewing on the court and how they could assist their teammates upon their return.

"For sure, that's every basketball player that's watching the game whenever they are hurt or on the sideline," said Monk, who's been out since leaving late in the second half in Brooklyn on April 1. "Talking to each other, seeing what they can do better and seeing what I can do to help him. And he's a rookie but he knows the game. He can tell me whatever he sees that I can do better and whatever he thinks I can do well in. We just throw ideas off each other the whole time. It was bad being out not helping my teammates. But it was good helping them with my knowledge, just giving them the knowledge I have."

Expect Ball and Monk to be broken in slowly.

"We are not going to run them major minutes, especially early on," Borrego said. "Their runs early won't be heavy runs. Four- or five-minute runs when we get there. Obviously we are not there yet for sure. When we do get either or both of them back, we'll ease them in. We are not going to play full minutes yet. But it's a big boost for us when that time comes, just to have that energy back. Whenever that is. Whether that's (Saturday) or within the next week, that's our hope."

Once Ball and Monk return, it will provide the Hornets with some of the dimensions that have been missing with them and Gordon Hayward all out. The offense won't necessarily have to be generated strictly by the likes of Terry Rozier, Devonte' Graham and Miles Bridges.

They can branch out, allowing Ball and Monk to also make plays for others. The options increase, making them tougher to defend.

"Well, we are much more dynamic now," Borrego said. "So we were dynamic before. We've got a little more back now hopefully when that time comes. Obviously, we are still missing Gordon. It’s just added depth to our playmaking ability. Miles has become more confident handling the ball. Obviously, Tae has been there, Terry is more and more comfortable as a playmaker. We’re going to be a problem to guard if we get this thing right. All these guys have progressed and getting these guys back is going to be significant as we make this final push. So I feel very good about where we are at.”