    LaMelo Ball Clears NBA's Health & Safety Protocol

    The Hornets are close to getting their star guard back.
    Author:

    Help is on the way for the Charlotte Hornets as the team announced on Tuesday morning that second year guard LaMelo Ball is being assigned to the Greensboro Swarm for a conditioning and rehab assignment after clearing the NBA's Health & Safety protocols. When he will return to the lineup is undetermined at this time but it could very well be during the team's current six-game road trip.

    Ball has been sidelined for the past five games alongside several of his teammates. In that time, the Hornets have a 2-3 record but what's most impressive about that stretch of games is how well the young guys have played in place of the absence of the veterans. At times, James Borrego has had three guys on the floor together that played in the G-League for much of the season (JT Thor, James Bouknight, Vernon Carey Jr. or Kai Jones). They all stepped up and played much better than expected which allowed the Hornets to take the 76ers to overtime last Monday and once again, battle them to the 48th minute just two days later.

    In 24 games this season, Ball has seen his per-game averages increase in all categories by averaging 20.1 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals. 

    The Hornets will be back on the court on Wednesday to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. EST.

