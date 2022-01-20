LaMelo Ball Debuts Rick & Morty Shoes vs Celtics

It was time for some new kicks for Melo.

Puma and LaMelo Ball have a new pair of shoes getting set to drop - the MB.01 Ricky and Morty. The new shoes are set to be available for sale beginning February 18th, however, there is no price listed at this time.

After picking up his fourth career triple-double during a big win in Boston, I would guess that we're going to see the Rick and Morty shoes reappear Friday night inside Spectrum Center when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's an up close look at the new kicks.

