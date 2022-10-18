LaMelo Ball is 'Doubtful' for Season Opener

The Charlotte Hornets will begin the 2022-23 season a bit shorthanded as face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball (ankle), is unlikely to play in Wednesday's season opener in San Antonio.

"I would say highly doubtful," head coach Steve Clifford said Monday afternoon. "Wasn't able to do anything today. He's been doing extra rehab, he's doing everything he can but I would say very doubtful."

When it comes to how long Ball is expected to miss, the Hornets are still unsure. That said, it seems safe to say that he'll miss at least a couple of games.

"I think it's the same thing with any injury. They come in, they get their treatment. Sometimes you think the guys is going to be good and it's three more days. Other times, it looks terrible and they get a couple treatments and they're good to go.

"Do you want to play a month without one of your better players? That's where it hurts you. For two or three games, we have enough here. If we play well, just like in Philly, if we can play with the same intensity, purpose, and physicality we did in Philadelphia, then we'll have a chance to win these games."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.