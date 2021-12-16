LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith Set to Join Hornets in Portland

Some more reinforcements are on the way for the Charlotte Hornets as guards LaMelo Ball and Ish Smith have completed their rehab assignment with the Greensboro Swarm and have been recalled to the NBA roster. Both Ball and Smith are expected to join the team in Portland for tomorrow night's game against the Trail Blazers.

Ball has missed the past six games while Smith has missed the previous five.

The Hornets and Trail Blazers are set to tip-off at 10 p.m. EST and can be viewed on Bally Sports.

