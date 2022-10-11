LaMelo Ball & Mason Plumlee Suffer Injuries vs Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets entered Monday's preseason contest a bit dinged up with Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy), Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Calf Strain), and P.J. Washington (R Ankle Sprain) all unavailable to play against Washington.

In the first half of tonight's game, Mason Plumlee exited with a left foot sprain and will not return. At roughly the 8-minute mark of the third quarter, face of the franchise LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will also not return.

Stay tuned for updates following the game.

