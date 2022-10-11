Skip to main content

LaMelo Ball & Mason Plumlee Suffer Injuries vs Wizards

The Hornets starting center left Monday's preseason game with a foot injury.

The Charlotte Hornets entered Monday's preseason contest a bit dinged up with Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy), Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Calf Strain), and P.J. Washington (R Ankle Sprain) all unavailable to play against Washington. 

In the first half of tonight's game, Mason Plumlee exited with a left foot sprain and will not return. At roughly the 8-minute mark of the third quarter, face of the franchise LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will also not return. 

Stay tuned for updates following the game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

1389783437.0
News

Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Wizards

By Schuyler Callihan
injury report
News

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report for Preseason Game vs Washington Wizards

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19182517_168388579_lowres
News

Steve Clifford Discusses Preseason Loss to Boston

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19192501
Podcasts

Podcast: "The Vault" Pre-season panic meter

By James Plowright
USATSI_19182492_168388579_lowres
News

Steve Clifford is Extremely High on James Bouknight: 'He's Got Starter's Talent'

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19182103_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves

By Schuyler Callihan
video1263787988
News

WATCH: Mason Plumlee Postgame vs Pacers

By Schuyler Callihan
video2263787988
News

WATCH: LaMelo Ball Postgame vs Pacers

By Schuyler Callihan