LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges Snubbed of First All-Star Appearance

Thursday evening, the NBA announced the reserves for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game which will be held in Cleveland on February 20th. Surprisingly, both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges were left out and will have to wait until next year to get another crack at earning their first All-Star bid.

In 45 games this season, Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game while Bridges is averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 50 games played.

Eastern Conference starters

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Eastern Conference reserves

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Zach Lavine (Chicago Bulls)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

Although he was not nominated for the All-Star Game, Ball will be participating in the Clorox Rising Stars game which will be held the same weekend. Ball joins Emeka Okafor and Kemba Walker as the only players in franchise history to be selected to play in the game in both their rookie and sophomore seasons.

