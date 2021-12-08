Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    LaMelo Ball Named SI's 2021 Breakthrough Athlete of the Year

    The Charlotte Hornets guard is recognized as the Sports Illustrated Awards.
    Charlotte Hornets 2nd-year guard LaMelo Ball was named Sports Illustrated's Breakthrough Athlete of the Year on Tuesday night at the SI Awards Show in Miami, Florida. Other finalists for the award include Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, and tennis player Emma Raducanu.

    As a rookie in 2020-21, Ball averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds in 51 games. Despite a broken wrist that caused him to miss several weeks at the end of the regular season, Ball was named the NBA Rookie of the Year. 

    In just a little over one year into his NBA career, Ball has already become the face of the Charlotte Hornets franchise and is considered to be one of the bright young stars of the game. In 24 games this season, Ball has seen his per-game averages increase in all categories by averaging 20.1 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals. He has missed the last few games due to being in the NBA's Health & Safety Protocol and will be ruled out of Wednesday night's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

