LaMelo Ball & Puma Team Up to Refurbish Two Basketball Courts in Charlotte

The Hornets' star guard is giving back to the community.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball isn't just making moves on the court, but off the court as well.

Monday morning, Puma and Ball announced that they have teamed up to refurbish two courts at L.C. Coleman Neighborhood Park in Charlotte. The two courts have the LaMelo Ball signature wing logo at mid-court with both being covered in Hornets teal and purple.

Puma will be releasing Ball's next shoe, the MB.01 Queen City on March 18th.

