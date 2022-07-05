Skip to main content

LiAngelo Ball Could Miss Summer League

Some unfortunate news for the Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets will already be without one of its young prospects for Summer League action after 2021 1st round pick James Bouknight underwent successful surgery to repair a tendon on his right pinky finger. 

Now, there is a possibility the Hornets will be down another body, LiAngelo Ball.

Monday afternoon, the team announced that Ball had entered the NBA’s Health + Safety protocols leaving his status for Summer League in doubt. There has been no comment made in regards to whether or not he will clear the protocols in time to participate in the four-game event. 

Ball has already dealt with injuries since turning pro, most notably an ankle injury that caused him to miss some time this past season. In 28 games with the Greensboro Swarm, Ball averaged just 4.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest. Considering he is a long shot to make the NBA roster, missing valuable playing time in Summer League will certainly affect his chances. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Hornets will begin Summer League play this Friday against the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

0e5854bb7604432ea939f587a4daf7e7
News

MAILBAG: Role for Mark Williams, Free Agent & Trade Targets, Kemba Talk + More

By Austin Leake23 seconds ago
USATSI_18046223_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Hornets Summer League: 3 Questions Surrounding Each Player

By James Plowright34 seconds ago
USATSI_17148964_168388579_lowres (2)
Free Agency 2022

Kemba Walker Returning to Hornets Makes Sense

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_18583291_168388579_lowres
News

Projecting the Hornets Summer League Starting Five

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_18058580_168388579_lowres
News

Arnoldas Kulboka Leaves Hornets

By Schuyler CallihanJul 4, 2022
USATSI_17875355_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Should the Hornets Still Look to Trade Gordon Hayward?

By Schuyler CallihanJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18608142_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: Two Assistants to Join Steve Clifford's Staff

By Schuyler CallihanJul 3, 2022
USATSI_17856895_168388579_lowres
Free Agency 2022

Stinger: Discussing Cody Martin's Deal to Return to Charlotte

By James PlowrightJul 3, 2022