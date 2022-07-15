Does Brady Manek Have a Future in the NBA?

Many Hornets fans who double as UNC fans are likely to know the story of Brady Manek intimately. He played an integral role for the Tar Heels as they made a historic run through the NCAA tournament beating their arch rival, Duke, and sending Coach K into retirement. Anyone who watched UNC this year knows the floor spacing Manek provided was a major factor in the success the Tar Heels experienced throughout the year and in the NCAA tournament.

One of the most highly coveted skills in the NBA is the ability to shoot the 3 point shot at a high clip. Luckily for Manek, shooting is the one area on a basketball court he excels in. It is why Hubert Davis recruited him to play at UNC. Manek jumped at the opportunity to play in Chapel Hill and returned the favor to the university in shooting 40.3% from 3 on 6.2 attempts per game. UNC needed a guy like Brady to come in and knock down 3 point shots at a high rate to give guys like Armando Bacot, Leaky Black and Caleb Love space to get into the paint.

With Manek's age at 23 and his perceived lack of athleticism factored in, he did not hear his name called in the 2022 NBA Draft. In the days that followed the draft the Hornets gave Manek a chance to prove himself by inviting him to join their Summer League roster.

Through his first stint in the Summer League he has already shown what he did at UNC can translate to an NBA floor. Manek has been shooting over or near 40% from the 3 point line throughout his time in Vegas with the Hornets.

Not only does he shoot a high clip from the three but he also has a lightning fast release. You will hear many coaches talk about the "dip" a lot of players do when they take a jump-shot. What they are referring to is when the player bends their knees to load up the power for their shot to make it to the goal. Now while the dip isn't the end of the world in the foundation of a jumper it can pay dividends when a player does not take the additional time to take that dip when they are shooting.

The best shooters in the NBA such as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson do not have this dip when they shoot. They just catch and fire. Brady Manek possesses that same skill. From the moment he catches it he can have the ball out of his hands in a fraction of a second. Not only does this give the defense less time to close out on his shot but it also provides the space needed for his teammates to attack the rim.

Anyone who has followed Hornets Summer League play knows that the Hornets roster this summer was/is in dire need of three-point shooting and spacing. With a variety of young big men prospects that need space to operate down low like Mark Williams, Kai Jones, Nick Richards and JT Thor, Brady has been a perfect fit.

Manek also seems to have good instincts on the court. Consistently making the right read with a pass or a timely cut to the basket. Also at his size he may be able to contribute in some fashion on the boards.

Brady Manek's staying power in the NBA may ultimately come down to what he is able to contribute on the defensive end of the floor. Saying Manek has average speed and vertical leap ability for an NBA player would probably be an exaggeration. Any time he is on the floor opposing teams would almost undoubtedly attack him in the pick and roll.

However, if Manek is able to continue to knock down the three-point shot at a high clip, help in the rebounding area, continue to make the right reads and find a way to be serviceable on the defensive end his future in the league could be brighter than many doubters out there may think.

