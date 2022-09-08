Skip to main content

Miles Bridges' Hearing Continued to Mid-September

A new court date has been set for the Hornets forward.

In late June, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, 24, turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department after a warrant had been issued for his arrest following a reported domestic violence case.

Nearly a month later, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office filed felony domestic violence charges against Miles Bridges.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental, and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges pled not guilty to the charges.

Bridges appeared in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing which has since been continued to September 16th.

