Miles Bridges Edges Closer To Re-Signing With The Charlotte Hornets

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed what I have been telling Hornets fans for months, Miles Bridges is edging towards returning to the Charlotte Hornets. Bridges has been stuck in restricted free agency limbo since July 2023, it has been the ugly elephant in the room for most of this Hornets season.

- It is still unclear how long the impending suspension will be for Bridges, but the sooner the contract is signed the sooner he can start serving it. I imagine the NBA will be keeping the Hornets organisation up to date with their investigation and will have given them a hint towards the length of suspension, as this will likely play a role in the size and length of Bridges contract, something I've looked at HERE,

- Woj points out that Bridges agency Klutch have been in "Consistent contact with the Hornets organisation". This suggests that both sides have been working towards an eventual return for sometime now.

- Perhaps most interestingly there was a little Easter Egg in the report about Bridges July free agency. Wojnarowski reports that Bridges was "On the cusp of signing a $100 million-plus offer sheet" with another team that Charlotte "Would've likely matched to retain him". I feel confident in narrowing this down to two teams; Bridges' hometown team the Detroit Pistons were rumored to be interested, as were the Indiana Pacers who eventually signed DeAndre Ayton to an offer sheet before Phoenix matched,

- Both the Hornets and Bridges are currently working on plans to help re-acclimate him within the community by working with domestic violence and community organisations. When Charlotte do announce the Bridges signing, expect this to be at the heart of any statement in an effort to win the hearts and minds of Hornets fans. When releasing news that will pick up bad press (Which the Bridges signing will) PR 101 is to wait for something big enough in the news cycle to dominate the news cycle to lessen the blow.

