Miles Bridges Pleads Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Case

Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty to three felony domestic violence charges during his appearance Wednesday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

According to Baxter Holmes of ESPN, Bridges' case has been continued to August 19th, "when a date for a preliminary hearing is slated to be scheduled."

Bridges was arrested in June and released on $130,000 bail less than 24 hours from when the NBA free agency period began on June 30th at 6 pm. The Hornets, who put in a qualifying offer for Bridges earlier that month, have yet to rescind the offer.

Tuesday evening, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office has filed felony domestic violence charges against Miles Bridges.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

