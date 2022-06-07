Miles Bridges Responds to Controversial Instagram Post

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges posted on his Instagram story on Monday a picture of a styrofoam cup with pink liquid inside of it. NBA fans everywhere were screenshotting the post and posting it all over social media believing that what Bridges had in his cup was not just an ordinary beverage, but lean.

For those who are unaware of what lean is, it is a concoction of cough syrup, soda, hard candy, and, in some cases, alcohol, typically served in a white styrofoam cup. According to healthline.com, the most commonly used ingredients are prescription cough syrup that contains the opioid codeine and the antihistamine promethazine. The cough syrup is mixed with soda and sometimes alcohol. Some people also add hard candies, especially Jolly Ranchers, to the mix.

Below is a screenshot of the post that Bridges made, which has since been deleted.

After several people started talking about it on social media, Bridges took to Twitter to clear the air, stating that it was not lean and that it was actually pink lemonade. The tweet seen below has also been deleted.

Bridges, 24, is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason after turning down a four-year, $60 million offer from the Hornets prior to the 2021-22 season. He and the Hornets do seem to be on the same page about the future, but as always, both sides have to find a dollar amount that can be agreed upon.

