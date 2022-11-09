Miles Bridges Situation Takes Another Turn

Just when you thought there was some finality to the Miles Bridges situation, things have taken another turn. According to TMZ Miles Bridges has now applied for a restraining order against his ex partner.

Bridges claims on three separate occasions since his arrest in June, Mychelle Johnson turned up to his home or places he's stayed and harassed him. The first incident allegedly happened on Oct. 12. Bridges claims he had been renting an Airbnb in Los Angeles when Johnson unexpectedly tried to gain entry, Bridges did not engage.

Then, on Oct. 31, Bridges said Johnson followed him and his friends home from an L.A. hookah lounge at around 2:30 AM, and sat in his driveway demanding he speaks with her.

Finally, on Nov. 5 just two days after Bridges pleaded no contest to one count of felony domestic violence stemming from their June 27 incident to close out his criminal case -- the 24-year-old former Charlotte Hornets star said he was forced to call the LAPD after Johnson showed up to his Airbnb and antagonised Bridges and refused to leave. Johnson later did leave without incident.

