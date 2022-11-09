Skip to main content

Miles Bridges Situation Takes Another Turn

Just when you thought there was some finality to the Miles Bridges situation, things have taken another turn. According to TMZ Miles Bridges has now applied for a restraining order against his ex partner. 

Bridges claims on three separate occasions since his arrest in June, Mychelle Johnson turned up to his home or places he's stayed and harassed him. The first incident allegedly happened on Oct. 12. Bridges claims he had been renting an Airbnb in Los Angeles when Johnson unexpectedly tried to gain entry, Bridges did not engage.

Then, on Oct. 31, Bridges said Johnson followed him and his friends home from an L.A. hookah lounge at around 2:30 AM, and sat in his driveway demanding he speaks with her.

Finally, on Nov. 5 just two days after Bridges pleaded no contest to one count of felony domestic violence stemming from their June 27 incident to close out his criminal case -- the 24-year-old former Charlotte Hornets star said he was forced to call the LAPD after Johnson showed up to his Airbnb and antagonised Bridges and refused to leave. Johnson later did leave without incident.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets

USATSI_18608151
News

Mitch Kupchak's interview with Bally Sports: What did he have to say?

By Matthew Alquiza
1239903428.0.jpg
News

Hornets lose to Wizards 108-100

By Tim Rogers
maxresdefault
News

Hornets Starting Five Announced Starting Five

By Tim Rogers
IMG_4695
News

10 takeaways from the Hornets first 10 games

By Austin Leake
USATSI_19337835
News

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Game Preview

By Jon Yeager
Hornets vs Nets
News

Hornets fall to Nets

By Tim Rogers
USATSI_19370861
News

Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting Five

By Tim Rogers
FgwTE3OXwAEjqMP
News

GREENSBORO SWARM START THE SEASON OFF WIN OVER BLUE COATS

By Desmond Johnson